Over the weekend at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard, the Guerrillas of Destiny left with both the IWGP Tag Team and ROH World Tag Team Championships in a "Winner Take All" match against PCO & Brody King, The Briscoes, and EVIL & SANADA.

Right after the match finished up, Enzo and Cass jumped the barricade and began brawling with The Briscoes. Bully Ray came out and also brawled with the two former WWE stars.

Even though the action was mostly ignored on the PPV, it is a storyline as Enzo and Cass are expected to start with Ring of Honor. Wrestling Observer Radio noted the duo has yet to officially sign with the company though.

On Twitter, Tama Tonga commented on what went down, "I love the fact that Enzo and Cass came and jumped the losers of our match. Ring of Honor booking at its finest."

Here's video of Enzo and Cass jumping the barricade at #G1Supercard only to be attacked by Bully Ray, Briscoes and others. From what we've heard on site it sounds like this was planned even though it didn't air. Not fully confirmed yet though.@WrestlingInc #WINCLY @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/3zeEsqWQuL — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) April 7, 2019