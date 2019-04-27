Colt Cabana won the NWA National Heavyweight Championship against Willie Mack at tonight's NWA Crockett Cup PPV. This is Cabana's first time winning the title. Mack won it back in October.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
No quit in @Willie_Mack! #CrockettCup #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/IVnBztVjZv
Return of the @Willie_Mack! #CrockettCup #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/73GJxp6Dq3
Boom! ?? Boom! ?? @ColtCabana #CrockettCup #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 28, 2019
?? https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/Uo5PSPeTbJ
. @ColtCabana victorious!!— NWA (@nwa) April 28, 2019
YOUR NEW NWA NATIONAL CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/YR6pLOvQNu