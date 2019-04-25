- Above is Jenny Rose and Oedo Tai vs. Sumie Sakai, Hana Kimura, and Stella Grey at ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard. Near the end of the match, Kagetsu hits a 450 splash on Sumie Sakai to pick up the win for her team.

- WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) will be at this Saturday's NWA Crockett Cup to present the NWA Women's Championship to the winner of Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett. As noted, former champion, Jazz, had to relinquish the title for medical and personal reasons. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage of NWA Crockett Cup on Saturday, beginning at 7 pm ET!

- Back in late January, Chris Sabin went down during a 6-man tag match with an ACL tear that would keep him out of the ring for 8-12 months. Yesterday, Sabin tweeted out he underwent successful knee surgery.