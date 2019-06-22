As AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes has shown, she is very hands-on in developing AEW as a brand, especially the women's division. Rhodes was on SiriusXM Busted Open Radio and spoke about some major surprises regarding the women's division in AEW.

"Really, really excited, at All Out we will be unveiling the women's title belt," Rhodes stated. "I have had a hand in the design of the championship that has never been done before, that's all I can say about it. What's surprising to me, is I said, 'What if we did this?' The designer said that has never been done before, which is a really good thing. I'm looking forward to showing that off to everyone, and hope everyone is as excited about it as we are."

There were several surprises at last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. One such surprise was Awesome Kong taking part in the women's match between Kylie Rae, Britt Baker and Nyla Rose. For Rhodes, she wanted to make an impact and find a way for this match to be different than the match at All In last September.

"I knew from the beginning that is what I wanted to do," Rhodes explained. "There had been early discussions about me being a part of that match. I thought no, that would make it a fatal four-way and we did that at All In, and that creates a pattern. People would think that is all we do for women (matches), that's a problem for me. I'm going to sit it out, then a lot of people say I sat out of the match at All In (due to injury)."

Once the dust cleared, the debut of Awesome Kong went over well. Even though Kong had hesitations about how she was received, Rhodes had no doubts.

"She is one of my favorite wrestlers," exclaimed Rhodes. "It was just an honor to be able to have her and to have her be so excited. I remember right before going out she said she was worried that people were not going to remember, I said you not going to be worried in about five minutes. It turned out to arguably be one of the biggest moments of the night."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.