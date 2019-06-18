Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw believes his decision to take banned substances was one he had to make at that time. Dillashaw is currently serving a two-year suspension for admitting to taking recombinant human erythropoietin.

The 33-year-old Dillashaw told Chael Sonnen during an interview that he has no regrets over the decision because it is what allowed him to face Henry Cejudo at flyweight. At the time, Dillashaw was the UFC bantamweight champion, but has since vacated the belt due to the suspension.

"I decided to take something I knew I was allowed to take. It is an anemia medication that would help me not only make the weight, but be myself," Dillashaw said. "I'm not mad I did it because I don't think I could have taken the fight. I'm obviously going to own up that I cheated and got caught, and it's a rough one. It's hard not to hate yourself a bit."

Dillashaw suffered a first round knockout loss to Cejudo, who has since went on to claim the bantamweight belt with a victory over Marlon Moraes recently.

"I wanted something so bad," he said. "I cheated. I've got to get past it. I just want to let everyone know that this is a one-fight thing."