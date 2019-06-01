Last month, Ric Flair underwent successful heart surgery and doctors were optimistic he'd make a full recovery from the procedure. Flair talked with TMZ Sports about his surgery where in the most recent one he received a brand new pacemaker.

"This is the fourth time I've been in, in seven weeks," Flair said. "The other ones I was just able to lay low and go in for procedures. They finally figured out what type of pacemaker to put on me, which I have found out just how important the operation of your heart is, you can't breath if you're hearts not working. I stayed [in the hospital] for 48 hours just to make sure. ... I feel great, the prognosis is that I could live to be 95."

Flair said tons of people reached out to him during this time including: Hulk Hogan, Ricky Steamboat, Charles Barkley, Triple H, and others. Hogan and Barkley ended up visiting him in the hospital during his stay.

"I looked up and there was Hulk and Charles Barkley," Flair said. "And they take the time—all the guys that came—they take the time to take pictures and sign autographs. Their as gracious to the staff and doctors."

The McMahon Family was then brought into the conversation and if they had reached out to Flair during his hospital stays.

"The McMahon's have been great, Stephanie and Triple H," Flair responded. "The first time I was in the hospital, Vince facetimed me to see how I was doing. Yeah, they check on me, you know their schedule is brutal."

You can see Flair's full comments in the video above.

