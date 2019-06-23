As noted, The Club's AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows confronted new WWE United States Champion Ricochet backstage at WWE Stomping Grounds during his championship photo shoot, just minutes after his title win over Samoa Joe. Styles warned Ricochet that he would see him at this week's RAW.

It looks like Styles has been cleared to return to the ring from his recent injury as WWE has just announced Styles vs. Ricochet for this week's RAW from Everett, Washington. The title will not be on the line.

Below is the announcement on the RAW match: