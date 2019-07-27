On this weeks Impact Wrestling episode, a new champion was crowned during the X-Division Championship match. It was Rich Swann (c.) versus Jake Crist. After some help from his oVe family, Crist walked out of the match as the new champion. Fans were stunned to see Swann, who has held the championship since January, walk away without the title. Only time will tell if Swann goes back to challenge Crist once again for the X-Division Championship.

Speaking of shocking, fans were thrilled once more to see Rhino show up and take out Michael Elgin during his match against Brian Cage in a street fight. Rhino made his appearance a few weeks back at Slammiversary, but disguised himself with a black ski mask and hoodie. He wore the same attire on Friday night. When he left the ring, he unveiled that he is now officially signed to Impact wrestling, by showing off an Impact Wrestling t-shirt he had underneath his hoodie. You can see his comeback down below.