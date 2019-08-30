New Japan Pro Wrestling's G1 Climax tournament typically runs from early/mid July until early/mid August, but next year there will be a temporary change to that schedule.

Due to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo (July 24-August 9), the G1 Climax will be moving to the fall, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Since most of the more prominent arenas in the arena will be booked up, NJPW decided it would be best to hold the tournament later in the year so they can still utilize those venues for their biggest tournament of the year.

This year's winner was Kota Ibushi, defeating Jay White in the finals on August 12 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. Ibushi is currently scheduled to face the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 14, but will have to defend the rights to that title shot along the way.

Next year's Wrestle Kingdom will be a two-day event on January 4 and 5 at the Tokyo Dome.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

