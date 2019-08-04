All Elite Wrestling rising stars Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy were guests on this week's episode of X-PAC 1, 2, 360, and the duo talked about when they started feeling like a legitimate presence in the AEW tag team division. Luchasaurus admitted that there weren't initial plans to keep the pair together, but that just further motivated him to find solid chemistry on TV with Jungle Boy.

"I was kind of a late addition to it, and there was not necessarily talk of us teaming together yet," Luchasaurus explained. "We really believed in it at this point and we wanted to, at least, get some time in there together and have a moment to let them know this could be a really cool thing. And I think we got that across with limited time. That was my goal, to make sure that me and him did something so that people could see the interaction and the chemistry."

Jungle Boy mentioned how viewers' positive responses to the pairing is what really convinced AEW management that it would be best to keep him and Luchasaurus as a team for now.

"I feel that we kinda changed the course of events there because I don't know if would have been a team or what, but after we had that moment, it was kinda solidified… We had a little discussion about it but there wasn't concrete anything, but I think when we had that moment and got that reaction, I think they saw that this is good," Jungle Boy said.

"After Double or Nothing, my next showing with them was probably when TV started," Luchasaurus added. "They were going to wait and start building my character on its own. And then all of a sudden, I got the call saying, 'Hey we want you at all the events.' And we put out those vignettes too, we followed up Double or Nothing with, like, the supermarket little funny vignettes. A couple of other ones too. Those just took off so much online with the fans, and AEW is listening to the fans in a lot of ways with these things, which no company has ever done before."

The future looks bright for the team of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, as they admitted to having numerous ideas in the ring that they're looking forward to showing AEW fans. More than anything, the duo hopes to one day have a match against The Young Bucks to truly showcase their skills in the squared circle.

"I mean, obviously, we would love to wrestle the Young Bucks," Luchasaurus said. "That's the goal there at AEW, is to have the match with, you know, 'the' team. But I don't feel any pressure now. Once we got that first tag out of the way, and we had such a great response, and the crowd was so eager to see us, I feel good about it. I am just excited to show them what else we got in store. We have so many ideas for matches - we got too many."