UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to face Dustin Poirier next week at UFC 242 in a bout to unify the titles. The card will take place from Abu Dhabi, but the unbeaten Nurmagomedov continues to still think about a former opponent: Conor McGregor.

Last year, Nurmagomedov defended his title with a submission victory over McGregor. But even that wasn't enough. The two were involved in a melee that resulted in suspensions for both fighters and several members of their fight camps. That's why "The Eagle" still wants to finish things with "Notorious" down the road.

"Even this fight finish, not everything is finished," Nurmagomedov told ESPN. "Just smash people it's not enough. We have to smash all his team. This is what I say to my team. It will never be finished. Ever. Even if we see (each other) somewhere, we're going to fight, 100 percent. It doesn't matter if someone go to jail.

"If someone has to go to jail, they go to jail. They go to hospital and we'll go to police. That's it."

Despite that, and the UFC definitely showing interest in a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, the Russian says he needs to see more victories by the former champion before he accepts any bout.

"This guy have to come back and make 9-or-10 fight win streak," he said. "Then we gonna fight. Come back and show who you are. When he win last time? Three years ago?"