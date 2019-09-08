Women of Wrestling's Selina Majors aka "Bambi," joined The RCWR Show with Lee Sanders to discuss the response to WOW, the changes to how women's wrestling has been received, and intergender wrestling.

Majors talked a bit about the new season of WOW, which premiered last night on AXS TV.

"I'm thrilled to death," Majors said. "I've waited a long time for this to happen because I've had a long journey. So, I'm probably the happiest of everyone. We have worked hard and we're very excited that [AXS TV] had us back for another season. We've got a different night. I don't think the time is any different. Still on at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PST. We're on Saturday nights now instead of Friday night. I think it was because of their rating that they did, and it's a better night and a better time slot so I'm really excited about that.

"I know on September 7 is their big debut. I'm just looking really forward to it. If people hadn't tuned in yet, I'm telling you tune in. it's a great wrestling show. If you watched it last season, be sure and tune in this season because it's even better if that's even possible. I didn't know it would be possible, but it's even better. We've got a Tag Team Tournament Series going on. Of course we got great new wrestlers coming in every season. I'm really excited."

Going back to her earlier days in wrestling, Majors has noted women's wrestling has gone from more of a sideshow attraction to being able to have an entire show focused on it.

"One thing that's changed a lot I think is we've got a bigger platform," Major responded. "I started wrestling in 1986 and we were more of a sideshow. They would have the man's wrestling and sometimes I used to get in trouble for the terminology, but I'm just saying it like it was back then. I was with the midget wrestlers and the girl wrestlers. They would say 'attraction: girl wrestlers.' Sometimes they wouldn't even say your name up there. It would just say girls match or they would have midgets match. That was just the special feature that they had and to look at it from that point of view all the way to now thirty 30 years later that we have our one hour show on our own platform, one hour every week, just the girls. I mean blessed is not even a big enough word for me to say as we've evolved that much.

"All the way now to breaking glass ceilings and becoming main events in other wrestling organizations—I think the whole prospect of women having their own platform is just unbelievable today. I waited a long time and I'm so glad I got to see it in my journey. I'm so blessed to be at 50 years old and still being a part of it. Even if it's behind the curtain. I just feel so thankful. And I like to say thanks to the certain people that that made it all possible.

"One is AXS TV, Mark Cuban, and Andrew Simon. They gave us this platform that is so unbelievable. Also, Jeanie Buss. If the people don't know who she is she owns The Los Angeles Lakers out here in California. She believed in it and it wasn't just over night. A lot of people say, oh, the evolution, the revolution. Well it's been going on a lot longer than people realize and Jeanie Buss has believed in us for almost 20 years now and she's been backing us.

"We've been like the little turtle that won the race. We might not be as quick as the other people. We're not the rabbit who gets it done so quickly, but boy we've been the turtle and slow and steadily we've been doing this for so long. Now we've been given the opportunity from AXS Television and our platform on Saturday nights starting September 7. It's just a great time to be a woman wrestler. Let's just say that it's a great time in the world to be a woman wrestler right now."

Majors then spoke a bit on the history of intergender wrestling, which she believed first took place in 1978 when two women (Joyce Grable and Judy Martin) were entered into a men's tag team tournament.

"I believe it was in 1978 was the first—to my knowledge—intergender match. So it's nothing new. And I'm going to tell you the participants in it and who booked the match...Ole Anderson. Not a lot of people liked Ole Anderson and I guess because you've been around wrestling you know a lot about it so you know exactly what I'm talking about. He was booked at The Georgia Championship Wrestling and he booked a match that was Joyce Grable and Judy Martin in a man's tagged team tournament. And in 1978, you can imagine the mixed feelings there.

"They didn't win the tournament. In fact they didn't even win the first match to proceed in the tournament. They got beat by I think it was Scott Hall and... I can't really remember the guy's names, but it was two guys that wrestled for Georgia Championship Wrestling. So it's been around a long time. It's nothing new, but it's all about the perception of the fans and how they perceive it. I suppose in 1978 it wasn't perceived and they didn't go forward with it.

"During the eighties, there was a lot of mixed tag matches and the rules of those matches was a man and a woman versus a man and a woman. But when the women were in there, if they made the tag then the man had to immediately come inside the ring. There was no man touching the women, women touching the man. But of course, in professional wrestling that sometimes happens and it did happen in mixed tags, but it was against the rules if you will. So, today they've stepped out of the box and, I guess it all depends on how the fans perceive it and if it will be a fad, if it'll go away or if it'll be here to stay. I'm not a fortune teller, so I couldn't tell you the answer to that.

"I do know one thing when people say something new happening I always tell them no that wasn't the first time. Learn your history. Because when they did it in 1978 it was a it was a big deal. It was a huge deal. No one had ever heard of two women in a men's tag tournament. I don't really know what it's like. I think there's split hairs with people. I think maybe just as many people might enjoyed it there's just as many people who might not enjoy it. Our [WOW] Champion is Tessa Blanchard. She participates in a lot of those matches. Her words are they make her feel empowered. So, I guess on that standpoint you have to respect that.

"My only fear would be that someone would see something like that. Because we're family friendly I always used to say to anybody that I'm working with whatever I want on the show, I want my five year old nephew and my 90 year old grandmother to be able to watch it with me. So if it doesn't offend them, the kids and my grandmother, then I guess we're okay. What I be mostly afraid of on that direction is the message being sent out. If the message is it's empowering women, then I'd be for it. If the message is twisted in any way that it's ever okay for a guy to hit on a girl then I don't think that's okay. There's very mixed feelings there about that."

You can check out the full interview in the video above.