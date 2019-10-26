Gangrel's last stint with WWE came in 2007 when he was signed to be a part of the ECW on Sci-Fi brand. However he never appeared on TV and was released shortly thereafter.

From there Gangrel took a brief detour outside of wrestling and into adult entertainment as a director. It's not something he looks back fondly of as he explained when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I put a pinky toe in and jumped out real quick because it got me so much heat and negativity that I backed out," admitted Gangrel. "I directed one scene but it was a stupid decision. Sometimes with porn, everybody secretly kind of likes it but they publicly shame it. It backfired so I'm gonna stick with what I know in pro wrestling. I might be only somewhere in the middle with wrestling, but at least I know it and love it and can commit to it 100 percent."

He then laughed at Brazzers tweet offering WWE creative advice and said people will do "anything for publicity."

Gangrel's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. Featuring Gangrel discussing his upcoming match with LA Park at WrestleRex in Pittsburgh, working with Sam Adonis, backlash to WWE's Hell In A Cell finish, his brief dabbling in the adult entertainment business, recently guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center, his match with Orange Cassidy and more.

