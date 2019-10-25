It looks like WWE may have pulled the Firefly Fun House segment from tonight's WWE SmackDown.

WWE previously announced that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt would be on tonight's SmackDown to host the return of the Fun House segment, just over a week after WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins set fire to the set.

The WWE website did have an official preview up for tonight's Fun House segment, but it was removed earlier in the week. WWE is no longer advertising a Fun House segment for tonight's SmackDown.

There had been some speculation on WWE doing away with the Fun House, one of the most popular WWE segments in a long time, because they didn't want it on FOX as Wyatt was drafted to the blue brand in the 2019 WWE Draft. When WWE announced the return of the Fun House for this week's SmackDown, it was speculated that the segment would return with a new look and feel, based on what FOX officials wanted.

Rolling was set to explain why he set fire to the Fun House during a segment on this past Monday's RAW, but besides his match with Humberto Carrillo, he only appeared in a brief backstage segment and really didn't explain why he torched Wyatt's set.

There's no word yet on why WWE pulled the mentions of tonight's Firefly Fun House segment, and if it really was done away with for good. Stay tuned for updates on the segment and be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.