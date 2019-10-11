WWE could be without one of their top female stars for up to a year.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ember Moon is suffering from an injury on either her ankle or Achilles. While it is not definite which one, an ankle injury would take months to heal. An Achilles injury would mean that she could be gone for at least a year.

This is not the first time "The War Goddess" has been injured this year. After the Royal Rumble in January, it was revealed that she underwent immediate elbow surgery.

Since then, she wrestled Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam, but hasn't been used all that much outside of that. Her last match was a losing effort against Lacey Evans on RAW in September.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.