Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather is returning to action in 2020. And he teased that he will be competing under the UFC banner.

Mayweather posted a message on social media that stated "Coming out of retirement in 2020" late Thursday night. He also posted a picture of himself with UFC president Dana White.

"Working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020," Mayweather added.

The two sides promoted the Conor McGregor vs. Mayweather boxing match, and White has shown a serious interest in getting into the boxing promoting world. Earlier this month, Mayweather and White were spotted sitting next to each other at a Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Clippers basketball game.