Back in their NXT days, The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, were one of the top tag teams in the business. Their no-nonsense attitude propelled them to become fan favorites.

That seems to be changing as they continue their run on the main roster.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is for The Revival to become comedy wrestlers on SmackDown. Dash Wilder tripping and falling during his entrance last week was supposed to be the start of the angle.

According to The Observer, there are mixed feelings regarding the booking decision right now, but it could always come into play.

The contracts for Wilder and Dawson expire in 2020. The team had asked for their releases this past January, which weren't granted.

You can check out the contract details for other top WWE and AEW stars in our "Wrestler Contracts" section.