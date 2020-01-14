The UFC is banking on Conor McGregor starting 2020 off with a bang. And the former two-division champion is expecting nothing short of the same from himself.

McGregor, during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, revealed that he believes he will take home $80 million for his Saturday night UFC 246 bout with Donald Cerrone. That includes his base salary, pay-per-view bonuses and other additional sponsorship money.

"I'm confident it is going to be a nice paycheck," McGregor said. "They think I'm toast, but I'm still the bread.

"I'm estimating around $80 million because we've got Australia, Canada, England and Ireland. (It) should be a good one."

McGregor earned an estimated $100 million for his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. a few years back. He also renegotiated his deal prior to his return fight from a 2018 loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.