Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier is returning to WWE as a backstage agent, Grenier told TVA Sports.

Grenier explained how a meeting with Kevin Dunn led to him coming back to the company (translated to English with Google Translate):

"When WWE came to Montreal in April 2019, I went to meet Kevin Dunn (Executive Vice-President of Television Content) to ask him for pictures of the time I won the team titles at the Bell Center," Grenier explained. "I needed it for the intro to my new fitness TV show. We started talking about things and others and he told me that the company was looking for agents.

"I had just had a child, I was working on my show, I didn't want to end up on the road as much as before. But he told me that things had changed. The company then invited me to the premiere of SmackDown on FOX in Los Angeles and a few exchanges later, we had an agreement."

Starting last Monday at a WWE live event in Lexington, Kentucky, Grenier is currently in the training phase of his new role.

"For the moment, I'm in training," Grenier stated. "But eventually, I will be assigned to the red team or the blue team, RAW or SmackDown. I'm going to do a TV show a week, every PPV, and once a month, I'm going to tour house shows."

Most fans will remember Grenier's La Resistance days with his tag partners, Rene Dupree (and later, Rob Conway) from 2003 until 2005. Working for WWE until 2007, Grenier would head to TNA for the next two years and then hit the indie circuit after that. Grenier is a four-time WWE World Tag Team Champion.