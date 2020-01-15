Over the past few months, Jinder Mahal has been posting updates on Instagram regarding a return to the ring.

Back in June, the former WWE Champion underwent knee surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. This was after suffering a patellar tendon rupture at a WWE live event in Denver on June 15.

Mahal appears to be getting ready to return to the ring soon. He posted another Instagram video of him working out, stating he is coming back soon.

"Be back soon ??... wh''s going to try the hang clean high pull? (for the exercise police, this is not an upright row), #TheExperiment is back on."

Stay tuned for updates on Mahal and his WWE return. You can check out the video below: