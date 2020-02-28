Two new matches that WWE reportedly has planned for WrestleMania 36 are Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler and a title match with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Regarding Phoenix teaming with Natalya, it's likely that Beth's return to RAW on Monday's show in Brooklyn will lead to this feud. WWE announced that Beth is coming to RAW to give an update on the condition of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and that she may be involved in an angle with Randy Orton. It's possible that they don't announce this match until after March 9 because Asuka and Natalya are both in the RAW Women's Elimination Chamber match.

We noted before that there will be the 3rd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the 7th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year. These matches are done to get other talents on the show, and to bring back female Superstars from the past for the nostalgia pop. It's also expected that some NXT Superstars will be used in the Battle Royals.

Regarding the other five planned matches, one will involve RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. As of ten days ago, the plan was a singles match with Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, but that could end up being Rollins and Murphy defending their titles against Owens and a partner, or multiple tag teams from the red brand.

There will also be a match with Braun Strowman defending the WWE Intercontinental Title. This could be a multi-man match with guys that have been pushed on SmackDown, such as Sheamus. WWE United States Champion Andrade defending his title against multiple challengers is also likely.

New SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz are also scheduled to defend. They could face The New Day in a rematch from WWE Super ShowDown, but there was talk of doing Roode and King Baron Corbin vs. Miz and Morrison.

WrestleMania 36 takes place in less than 35 days on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm ET that day and will run for two hours.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 36, along with rumored and unconfirmed matches:

WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RUMORED BUT NOT CONFIRMED:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Multiple opponents TBA vs. Andrade (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Multiple opponents TBA vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Opponents TBA vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Kevin Owens and a partner vs. other teams TBA vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Natalya and Beth Phoenix vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Winner of a SmackDown Women's Elimination Chamber vs. Bayley (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

7th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

3rd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Sixth women's match and other matches TBD

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

