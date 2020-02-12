Roman Reigns appeared at Tuesday's WrestleMania 37 press conference at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, and said he'd rather face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 36, instead of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Reigns gave props to Goldberg, but said he'd rather face The Fiend, who has earned a big match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Reigns said he just wants his title back, which he had to relinquish in 2018 due to his second battle with leukemia. He was asked if he'd rather challenge The Fiend or Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania.

"I mean, I just want my title, to be honest," Reigns said. "Nobody took that title from me, I had to relinquish it due to circumstances. So, I'd just prefer my title. Honestly, from a completely honest standpoint, I would much rather face The Fiend. He's busted his ass all year long for it.

"No offense to Goldberg, I think he's a great performer, he's a great Superstar, but I'm into the future right now and helping out the guys who can be in the locker room with me, and there's no doubt that The Fiend has put a lot of work into what he's done, but as we all have. So, like I said, it's my time now. We've h ad fun with that Fun House, but it's time to bring it home."

As noted, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia has announced that the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match at the March 8 Chamber pay-per-view will see the winner challenge for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 36. Participants announced were Reigns, Robert Roode, King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman. The Fiend is set to defend his title against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27, but it's expected that The Fiend will retain and then go on to defend against the Chamber winner at WrestleMania.

You can click here for our full recap and video from Tuesday's press conference. Below is the full clip of Reigns discussing The Fiend and Goldberg: