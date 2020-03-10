WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been at the forefront of women's issues in WWE. She is part of the new "Fight Like A Girl Series" where she and other female superstars help out young women struggling with personal issues.

The latest WWE Mattel lines were featured at the NY Toy Fair, and Stephanie was also recently honored with the Women in Toys Changemaker award at this year's NY Toy Fair. She gave a speech accepting the award where she talked about the inspiration she got from her mother when Linda was CEO.

"My mom was then CEO of the company, and I think that's incredibly important because for me, I always had her as my example. I've always assumed women worked at the top of the business," Stephanie said. "I assumed that they should be CEO."

Stephanie also talked about how Linda came up with the idea of the first WWE action figures. She explained that it came from seeing Shane play with his own action figures and thinking that WWE superstars would make good action figures.

"It was actually my mom that saw my brother play with his G.I. Joe's that had her first idea of: wow, we should have a licensing business for WWE. I think our superstars would make great action figures," Stephanie said. "And here we are so many years later with our partners Mattel."

You can watch Stephanie's comments below.