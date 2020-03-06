WWE has announced two matches for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, which will air live on the WWE Network at 10pm ET.

Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in tag team action was announced, while Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will face Ariya Daivari in singles action.

Tonight's 205 Live episode will be to build to next Friday's 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match with Nese, Kanellis, Daivari, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher vs. Lorcan, Burch, Scott, Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's show: