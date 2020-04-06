Apollo Crews is now a member of the WWE RAW roster.
Tonight's post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center saw Crews lose a lengthy singles match to Aleister Black.
Tom Phillips noted on commentary that Crews has been drafted back to RAW from the SmackDown roster due to Draft picks that were about to expire.
Crews was sent to SmackDown in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup last April. He stayed on the blue brand through the 2019 WWE Draft in October. He hasn't been on the RAW roster since before last April. He was rarely used on the SmackDown brand.
Below are a few shots from tonight's Black vs. Crews match:
We weren't kiddin'.#WWERaw @WWEAleister pic.twitter.com/a5Idt6cn3i— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
Welcome to #WWERaw, @WWEApollo! pic.twitter.com/klmoU1BXvp— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
YOU GOT CAUGHT, @WWEAleister.#WWERaw @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/wESZrK0O5c— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
What would @WWEApollo do? #WWERaw— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
This, probably: pic.twitter.com/VFuMPoLBc3
The talented @WWEApollo has moved to Monday nights on #WWERaw and looks for a key victory over @WWEAleister! pic.twitter.com/H6fZ4ZwUPY— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
We can all agree that @WWEApollo's offense has been ON POINT during this one, right? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/X3tbcxz9f4— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
.@WWEApollo has a counter for EVERYTHING, and it has @WWEAleister like:#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2SU8ZTiaIi— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2020
You want to talk about a STATEMENT match?@WWEApollo is having just that. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/x50x2RRuBr— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
.@WWEAleister delivers the STRIKES in this fantastic encounter against @WWEApollo on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/N6NrudQ5C1— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
.@WWEAleister knows he was just SERIOUSLY tested ... but he walks out with the WIN on #WWERaw! #BlxckMass pic.twitter.com/jXqDQZVCP9— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020