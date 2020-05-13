This week's WWE Backstage revealed that Sami Zayn would be stripped of the Intercontinental Championship. WWE will hold a tournament starting on this week's Smackdown to crown a new champion.

As previously reported, Zayn has not appeared on WWE TV apparently due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Zayn was still not pleased with the decision, issuing his own statement on Twitter.

The WWE on Fox Twitter account posted a tweet asking fans who they think should be the new Intercontinental Champion. They tweeted, "[T]he new Intercontinental Champion should be."

The post was left blank to encourage fans to give their picks. However, Zayn had his own comments to the tweet writing, "[A]shamed of themselves."

The bracket for the tournament to crown a new Intercontinental Champion has not been announced so far. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for any updates on the tournament.

You can see Zayn's tweet below: