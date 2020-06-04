As previously reported, Dominik Dijakovic is expected to be starting on the RAW brand soon. Chelsea Green has also been discussed as a potential call-up according to a report from WrestleTalk, however they noted that it is not yet official.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that Io Shirai and The Velveteen Dream are also being discussed to be called up to the main roster.

We have also learned that NXT Champion Adam Cole has yet to sign a new deal with WWE. Cole's contract expires in August, and one would assume that AEW would be interested in signing him. Cole was a member of The Bullet Club with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Page, and his girlfriend, Britt Baker, is a top star in AEW. Baker recently said that she hopes that Cole can reunite with the Elite.

"They're all one huge, giant family, and I hope there is a day, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in a ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody," Baker said on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. "It'll all come full circle, and we can all be one giant, happy family."

If Cole re-signs with WWE for significantly more money, it's likely that he will get called to the main roster by the fall. If he doesn't come to terms on a new deal and his contract expires, he would be a free agent in time for the AEW All Out pay-per-view in September.