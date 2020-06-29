- Courtesy of her personal YouTube channel, above is new video of Ronda Rousey receiving her YouTube plaque to mark 1 million subscribers. Rousey and Travis Browne also look back at memories from the channel, which officially launched in October 2018. The channel currently has 1.01 million subscribers and 59,488,077 video views.

- Former WWE talent and coach Serena Deeb turns 34 years old today while WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint turns 79.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter to comment on tonight's double contract signing for "Extreme Rules: The Horror Show" on RAW. As noted, the double signing will be for Drew's title defense against Dolph Ziggler, and Sasha's title shot from RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

"If this goes to plan I'll be amazed," Drew wrote about the segment.

"This will definitely go as planned [purple horns emoji] #Raw #Sasha3Shows," Banks wrote back.

The obvious speculation is that this segment will turn into a mixed tag team main event for tonight. Stay tuned for updates on the show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

