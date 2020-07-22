After becoming the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions this past Sunday at The Horror Show At Extreme Rules, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura still have a lot to prove. In their interview on WWE's The Bump, Cesaro said he wants to earn respect from the WWE Universe and his colleagues by becoming a defending champion.

"There's always more to prove," Cesaro noted. "I never came to work one day and thought I didn't have anything to prove. We always work for respect. I think that's the most important part of this business and in life.

"We never stopped working for it. Just because we have the tag team championships, that does not mean that we stop right now. Our mission now begins to start."

For weeks, Cesaro and Nakamura have taunted the former tag team champions, The New Day, both in and out of the ring. Now that they've snatched the belts from them, Cesaro was able to admit his admiration for the six-time champs.

"Here's my thing, I love The New Day. I think we should have a New Day Appreciation Day," he stated. "They're awesome, and they were great tag team champs. We had something to prove, and we didn't stop at anything [to prove it]."

Cesaro will stop at nothing to be the best that he can be. While that's a good mindset to have, it also takes time away for him to celebrate the accolades he's already accomplished in his career. Now, more than ever, he's starting to learn how to be in the moment after a historic win.

"For me, I know I need to get better at this, but I need to start enjoying the moment. I'm always too focused on what's next," he mentioned. "When I look back, I've been part of so many cool things, but I haven't sat down and realized that yet. I've never seen myself as an elite specialist. It's not how I look at it."

