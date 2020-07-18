On last night's episode of 205 Live, Vic Joseph returned as the play-by-play commentator for the show along with SmackDown star Drew Gulak, who has done some commentary for 205 Live with Byron Saxton June 26 and July 3 episodes.. Joseph took to Twitter to announce his return.

The 205 Live Twitter account welcomed Joseph back, and he quote tweeted, "Thanks to the @WWEUniverse (and @DrewGulak) for the warm welcome back! See you guys every Friday following #SmackDown on #205Live!"

Joseph was the lead play-by-play commentator for 205 Live before moving to Monday Night RAW in September 2019. At the Royal Rumble PPV, Joseph was replaced by Tom Phillips as the lead play-by-play commentator on RAW..

Phillips was part of Cleveland Cavaliers coverage for the second half of the NBA season before the rest of the regular season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can view Joseph's and 205 Live's tweets below: