NXT UK star Amir Jordan shared on social media that he got married today.

Jordan posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, "Married Man. #LockedDowninLockdown"

Amir Jordan was in the 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament along with Drew Gulak, Flash Morgan Webster, and Zack Gibson. His tag team partner is Kenny Williams.

Jordan was trained by Lance Storm and Marty Jones.

Wrestling Inc. sends congratulations to the newlyweds!

Below is the wedding photo: