Tegan Nox is the new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.
Night One of the NXT Great American Bash opened up with the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to crown the new #1 contender to Shirai. The match saw Nox defeat Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Mia Yim. LeRae was pinned first by Yim. Yim was eliminated second after being rolled up by Kai. Nox then pinned Kai to get the win and the future title shot title shot.
There's no word yet on when Nox vs. Shirai will happen but the match should be confirmed soon and has been speculated for Night Two of the Great American Bash, which airs next Wednesday.
Below are a few shots from tonight's Great American Bash opener from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
