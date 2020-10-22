MLW star Mance Warner has reportedly been denied his request for a release from the company so that he can sign with AEW, according to a report from Bodyslam.net.

The report added that a legal situation is developing since Warner, presently under contract with MLW, is trying to get out of his deal. It was also noted in the report that AEW has "100% interest" in signing Warner to a contract.

According to the report, Warner is still expected to be present for MLW's upcoming "Restart" TV tapings.

MLW, which hasn't held a TV taping since March 13, recently announced that it will start producing closed tapings in October leading to new TV episodes in November. As noted before, MLW will air on Wednesday nights on the fubo Sports Network following an eight-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Pillman Jr. is another MLW performer that recently made the jump to AEW. However, Pillman Jr. is still under contract with MLW and was allowed to wrestle on AEW Dark due to the pandemic. During a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Pillman Jr. explained the clause in his MLW contract that allows him to work for AEW.

"I think my contract restricts WWE and NXT and that's it. They [MLW] know that I know what I'm not allowed to do and sooner or later I'm sure we'll try to come to an agreement where MLW can release me," he said back in August.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Mance Warner potentially joining AEW.