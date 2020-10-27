The Rock posted a video on Monday after busting his head in a gym accident. While throwing around 50 lbs chains for a drop set, he got "lumped up and needed stitches," according to his Instagram post.

In a short Instagram clip, The Great One explained why often times "things get intense" inside Iron Paradise--his home gym--and that leads to him getting lumped up every once in a while.

"Often times, things get intense here in the iron paradise," said The Rock. "But we ain't playing tiddlywinks and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes. You get lumped up every once in a while, and things happen."

The Great One then proceeded to taste his own blood.

"That's good, that's real good," he said while tasting it. On his Instagram post, he compared the taste of his blood to Teremana, calluses, and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce.

"Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later -- rules of the house," he wrote.

After tasting his blood, The Rock said, "Now, back to work" and returned to his workout.

The Rock reportedly has two permanent home gyms, a.k.a. Iron Paradises, the first at his Miami mansion and another at his Virginia farm.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below: