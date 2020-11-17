As noted, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been replaced by Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans on the Women's Team Raw at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE did an angle on this week's Monday Night Raw where Rose was injured by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Brooke was later taken out by RETRIBUTION's Reckoning in a backstage segment. As seen in the video above, Adam Pearce announced injuries to both Brooke and Rose and the change to the Survivor Series match.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the change was made because Rose was legitimately injured during last week's Raw.

In the aftermath of a singles match between Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Nia Jax, a brawl ensued between members of Team Raw. Jax grabbed Rose and tried to fling her through the ropes. Unfortunately, Rose got tangled between the ropes and landed awkwardly on her shoulder.

Meltzer noted that "the worked injury" on Brooke this week was done just to write off the team of Brooke and Rose from Survivor Series. He also mentioned that although Jax had developed a reputation for injuring talents, she was not being blamed for this incident since it was clearly a freak accident.

A clip of Rose getting injured on last week's Raw can be seen below.