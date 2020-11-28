Last night on WWE SmackDown, the current Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn locked up with his on-again-off-again rival Daniel Bryan. The two have shared the squared circle a couple times this year, including at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WWE WrestleMania 36 in April.

Zayn took to Twitter to praise his opponent, saying he always feels honored to mix it up with the leader of the Yes Movement.

"As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan," Zayn said. "You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match."

While Zayn and Bryan renewed their WrestleMania rivalry last night, it seems to be just a one-off as the Intercontinental Champion is moving forward with a feud against Big E. Zayn spoke on a SmackDown Exclusive interview on WWE's YouTube channel to disparage Big E, saying he has no reason to fear his next likely opponent.

"This is, this is the disrespect I'm talking about," Zayn said. "I'm telling you about the laundry list of Hall of Famers that I am plowing through. And you're here asking me if I'm afraid of Big E? If it was a good idea [to provoke him]? What, because Big E is big? Because he's strong?

"Let me tell you something. Let me tell everybody this. Big E, you're just another obstacle. They will throw you in my way to get this off of me, and it won't work."

There's no telling if and when Zayn and E will match-up, but a potential clash could occur at December's WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view. Big E has a history of Intercontinental Championship matches at the TLC PPV, as in his first run as IC Champion, he successfully defended that title against Damien Sandow at the 2013 TLC event. Interestingly enough, that event was briefly removed from the WWE Network this past week.