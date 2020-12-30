WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently did an international media call and high praise for two Superstars - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Riddle.

Hogan said he's been watching Riddle, and he believes the former MMA competitor is the "next one" he would put his money on.

"I've been watching him and he's really got good instincts," Hogan said of Riddle. "He's really got a good aptitude for understanding what needs to be done.... he would be the next one I'd put my money on."

Regarding McIntyre, The Hulkster said he has it all, and is as legit as they come.

"I've watched Drew McIntyre, and the years of training and in-ring experience, now he's as legit as they come," Hogan said. "He's got the eye of the tiger look in his eyes. He's got the body of a god. His work is solid, everything he does is spot on. His interviews are good."

Hogan will return to WWE TV for the Legends Night edition of RAW on January 4.

(H/T to Matty Paddock and Alex McCarthy)