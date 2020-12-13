Following their victory over Billie Kay and Natalya on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were asked about Billie Kay possibly becoming the newest member of the Riott Squad during a WWE Network Exclusive.

Ruby mentioned that although they did have a third member before, Sarah Logan, who is away becoming a mom, Morgan and Riott were currently interested in Billie Kay.

"Honestly, we don't want to look at Billie Kay's resume 'cause she's been kind of putting it in our face," Riott commented. "But when you're trying to give us guidance — let's just pump the breaks a little bit. I'm just throwing that out there."

Billie Kay, after the abrupt split from her IIconics partner, Peyton Royce, first approached The Riott Squad on last week's Talking Smack. Kay reminded them that she was a former tag-team champion and therefore would be an excellent addition to the group. The duo told Kay that if she were able to find a partner, she could meet them in the ring for a match the following week.

Billie Kay was able to find a tag-team partner in Natalya for the match against the Riott Squad for this week's SmackDown. However, she and the former SmackDown Women's champion were unsuccessful. After accidentally hitting Natalya in the face and knocking her off the apron, Billie Kay was double-teamed by the Riott Squad and lost the match. Natalya angrily stormed off afterwards, leaving Billie Kay alone at ringside.

Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott said they would "give props" to the former tag-team champion for all the hard work put into her resume and for recruiting Natalya, but they did not want Billie Kay to join their group.

"Billie Kay is going to have to start shelling out that resume somewhere else," Riott said.

Billie Kay has been seen campaigning for a "new gig" for the last several weeks. She has recently been advocating for a commentary job with Michael Cole and Corey Graves. She has also tweeted out to Adam Pearce when he mentioned he may need an assistant. After her loss this week on SmackDown, Billie Kay mentioned on her Twitter account that it "didn't go as planned." However, she would update her resume to read "former tag-team partner of the #BOAT."

