Ahead of WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020", Triple H spoke with members of the media about Sunday's event and other aspects of NXT. This past Survivor Series did not feature NXT like last year's Survivor Series did.

Triple H admitted that he's not involved with every aspect of the decision, but he did confirm that COVID-19 was the main factor in keeping NXT off of Survivor Series.

"To be honest, I'm not in every aspect of creative decisions, but I also believe for the creative teams, as they're trying to build individual talents, they're not combining things too much," Triple H said. "I also believe that COVID and the pandemic situation took a role in that.

"We tried to keep thing somewhat separated between brands, between Performance Center, between things just to limit that exposure."

Triple H noted that the pandemic is still happening. He noted that their goal is to limit the exposure of the virus to the talent.

"It's still taking place right now," he admitted. "There's been a lot of time that has gone by, but the situation is still the same, and that was a big factor in that as well. You don't want to just do that out of the blue. You need to build to it. You need to have a lot of crisscrossing and promotional time together, and it just didn't seem like the right thing to do in a lot of ways."

WWE NXT presents WarGames this Sunday night, December 16th, live on the WWE Network.