WWE Producer TJ Wilson took to social media tonight to praise Bayley.

TJ called the former SmackDown Women's Champion the most improved wrestler he has ever seen.

He tweeted, "Mannnnnn, I have nothing but love in my heart when it comes to @itsBayleyWWE I've told her personally and I'll publicly say it-she's the most improved wrestler I've ever seen in front of my eyes. It's incredibly inspiring to see and highly contagious to be around."

As noted, Bayley was recently a guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Session.

She was also recently announced as part of the upcoming 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.