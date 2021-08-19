Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of a special Thursday edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will air at the usual time, 7 PM EST, on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Emi Sakura vs. Madi Wrenkowski

* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Steff MK

* Edge Stone & Will Allday vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) (w/ Matt Hardy)

* Warren Johnson & Zack Mason vs. Santana & Ortiz

* Matt Sydal vs. Daniel Garcia