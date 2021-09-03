It’s the beginning of All Out Weekend and things are already heating up, with an AEW vs. Pro Wrestling Tees softball game and AEW invading the Chicago Cubs game. In between all AEW’s Orange Cassidy found time to make friends with a living wrestling legend.

Cassidy palled around with the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair earlier this evening in a Tik Tok video. Cassidy was shown handing Flair a pair of his trademark sunglasses, which Flair happily accepted. The “Nature Boy” then let out a woo before Cassidy did his signature half hearted thumbs up.

Reports have suggested that Flair signing with AEW is a matter of “when”, not “if”, while Flair himself has tried to quell rumors of a potential signing. The “Nature Boy” has kept busy either way since his WWE release, appearing at TripleMania XXIX in the corner of his future son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, as well as an appearance at the NWA’s 73 Anniversary Show last weekend.

For Cassidy, this is the first moment of what could be several for the AEW star this weekend, as he is scheduled to take part in a ten men tag team match on the AEW All Out Buy In Show. Cassidy will team with fellow Best Friends members Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta and Jurassic Express’ Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to take on Angelico, Isaiah Kassidy, Jack Evans, Marq Quen and Matt Hardy of the Hardy Family Office.

You can watch the video of Flair and Cassidy below.