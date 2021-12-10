Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

** Before tonight’s show, Lady Frost defeated Kimber Lee on Before The Impact. **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a mixed tag team match!

Matthew Rehwoldt & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chris Sabin & Knockouts Champion Mickie James

The Virtuosa and the Knockouts Champion step into the ring first. Matthew Rehwoldt tells Deonna Purrazzo he can take care of Mickie James. She decides to let Rehwoldt take over. The Drama King steps in and finds himself in a side headlock. He shoves his shoulder into James to break up the lock. James connects a range of hard-hitting chops before tagging in Chris Sabin.

Sabin carries control in the early going before Purrazzo distracts him and he comes crashing off the top rope. Rehwoldt looks for an immdiate cover. Sabin kicks out at two. Purrazzo tags herself in and hits a short lariat on Sabin. She knocks James off the apron. Rehwoldt returns to the ring with a nice vertical suplex on Sabin for another near-fall. Rehwoldt ensnares a side headlock. Sabin composes himself to a vertical position. He was inches away from grabbing a tag to James but gets planted with a powerbomb for another two count. Sabin does, however, catch Rehwoldt with a dropkick just as Rehwoldt flies off the top rope. Both Rehwoldt and Sabin make a tag to Purrazzo and James. The heat is on!

Purrazzo and James trade haymakers. Sabin lands a dive on Rehwoldt, and Purrazzo returns the same favor on Sabin. James scales the top rope and flies off on top of Purrazzo and Sabin. Back in the ring, James hits a Lou Thesz press. Purrazzo stacks the Knockouts Champion up with help from Rehwoldt on the apron. The Virtuosa and The Drama King prevail in this match.

Winners: Deonna Purrazzo & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage: After the huge announcement made last week by Scott D’Amore, a Triple Threat Match is set for the Impact World Championship at Hard To Kill. With Gia Miller is Matt Cardona, who is ecstatic to be involved in this match. He tells Miller how he’s been waiting for this moment for a long time. In comes W. Morrissey, who believes Cardona has no business in this upcoming title fight. Cardona tells Morrissey he’ll prove to him and Moose in the remaining weeks why he deserves this opportunity.