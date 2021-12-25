Vince McMahon’s mansion in Greenwich, CT has reportedly been put up for sale.

According to F4WOnline, a listing for the house, listed at 16 Hurlingham Drive, has been seen on the website Compass with the asking price of $32 million. McMahon reportedly purchased the mansion for $11.84 million in 2014.

The website has posted the following description:

Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security. Beautiful and private Converse Lake, in the coveted Conyers Farm. A quintessential country and equestrian setting for the person looking for privacy within close proximity to Manhattan. An immense amountof natural light pours through the steel-framed windows to facilitate open views of the water and grounds. A grand ‘great room’ for entertaining and access to the invisible edge pool with spa and radiant heat terracing. A true labor of love has been seen in every detail to accommodate today’s expectations.

McMahon has returned to WWE TV in recent weeks, playing the role of a mentor to Austin Theory.

You can see a photo of Vince McMahon’s Greenwich mansion below.