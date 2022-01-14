Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes to us from Dallas, Texas.

Our live coverage starts at 8 PM ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here’s what’s been announced for tonight’s show:

Title vs Title: Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrzzo vs ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C

“Speedball” Mike Bailey makes his Impact Debut vs Jake Something.

Bullet Club’s Chris Bey vs Laredo Kid

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]