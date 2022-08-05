Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Smackdown” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show begins with a recap of Summerslam last Saturday. We head to the parking lot where the Usos and Roman Reigns exit a car and head into the arena. Pat McAfee calls for a replay of his win over Happy Corbin and the low blow he delivered to him during The Biggest Party of the Summer and the end of the match. We then head backstage to Ricochet and other “SmackDown” talent laughing at Corbin over his loss while he’s visibly pouting. Ricochet is especially entertained and Corbin gets upset at him. Ricochet challenges him to a match to kick off the show and he accepts.

Ricochet comes to the ring, followed by Corbin

Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

The bell rings and the two lock up. Corbin sends Ricochet into the corner, but Ricochet fires back with an insiguri. He throws Corbin out of the ring and flies over the top rope to take him down. Corbin gets back in the ring and delivers a clothesline to Ricochet. Corbin delivers several punches to Ricochet’s midsection. The two men exchange right hands before Corbin whips him into the corner. He beats them down some more before Ricochet comes back with a stomp to his back. The two men spill to the outside before Corbin manages to send Ricochet into the ring post.

Back from the break, Corbin has the upper hand and has Ricochet in a chin lock. Corbin hits a massive back body drop on him, then goes for a pin but Ricochet kicks out. The crowd chants ‘you suck’ at Corbin as Ricochet hits Corbin with a knee. He sends Corbin into the corner, then delivers a flying clothesline followed by a standing shooting star press. He goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out. Ricochet goes flying off the ropes, but Corbin catches him and delivers a neck breaker. He goes for a pin, but Ricochet kicks out. Corbin gets Ricochet up for a chokeslam, but Ricochet counters into a hurricanrana. Corbin hits a Deep Six on Ricochet, then goes for a pin but Ricochet kicks out. The two men climb to the top rope and teeter before Corbin choke slams Ricochet off the top and stares down McAfee. Ricochet pulls him down onto the rope and takes advantage. He climbs to the top and hits a shooting star press for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

* Gauntlet match to determine Liv Morgan’s Clash at the Castle opponent

* Roman Reigns to address Drew McIntyre ahead of their match at Clash for the Castle

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser – if Nakamura wins, he gets a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

