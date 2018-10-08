New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling

KUSHIDA won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Marty Scurll at tonight's NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling.

This is the KUSHIDA's sixth time winning the title. The title was vacant after Hiromu Takahashi had to relinquish it after sustaining a neck injury that would keep him out of action until next year.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title was won in the videos below: