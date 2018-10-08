New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling

KUSHIDA won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Marty Scurll at tonight's NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling.
This is the KUSHIDA's sixth time winning the title. The title was vacant after Hiromu Takahashi had to relinquish it after sustaining a neck injury that would keep him out of action until next year.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title was won in the videos below:
.@MartyScurll wipes out KUSHIDA! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/J4U3FEY0Sp
Classic @KUSHIDA_0904! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/4Sbwy7kmkF
Quick thinking by @KUSHIDA_0904, only to eat @MartyScurll's boot! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/BaAU4WiTVx
Tremendous scouting by @MartyScurll! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/1sVMJs6E7v
Both men on the same page! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/ninagzE6J0
.@KUSHIDA_0904! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/C0kxGUN47x
Hold on, @KUSHIDA_0904! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/paelXvJC6Y
.@MartyScurll may have had it won... but can't get to the immediate cover! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/kw6fhcWqBh
88 MPH! @KUSHIDA_0904 hits Back to the Future! #njkopw— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) October 8, 2018
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/UK5rjpcyRe