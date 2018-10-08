New Los Ingobernables De Japon Member Revealed At NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling

Tetsuya Naito announced a sixth member of Los Ingobernables de Japon would be revealed at today's NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling. Naito noted that the group is currently down to four with Hiromu Takahashi out with a neck injury, but they all await his return and simply wanted to make a move in his absence.

At tonight's show it was revealed Shingo Takagi has joined the group. Takagi has spent most of his years in Dragon Gate, but has also worked for Ring of Honor and Full Impact Pro.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see the reveal in the videos below: