Top NJPW Star Joins Bullet Club OGs Stable At NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling

After Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White to retain his Tokyo Dome title shot, White continued to attack until Kazuchika Okada came out to make the save. Okada was then in the ring with his former manager Gedo (and his brother, Jado). Suddenly, the Bullet Club OGs (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, and Ishimori) came out to the ring.

Tama ended up hitting a gun stun on Okada, White was then invited into the ring by the group. White did "too sweet" and gave Okada a bladerunner. So, it looks like Jay White, Gedo, and Jado are now a part of the group. White initially turned down a Bullet Club invitation by Kenny Omega, and then joined CHAOS, but always hinted he wouldn't be there for long.

You can see how things went down in the videos below: