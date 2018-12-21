Kurt Angle Drops Retirement Hint On Social Media

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, and was brought back to WWE television as the new General Manager of RAW. While Kurt is no longer the GM of the show, he appeared at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view, helping Braun Strowman defeat Baron Corbin in a TLC match. Angle was also present on this week's edition of RAW, where he teamed up with Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, and Apollo Crews in a handicapped-no disqualification match to beat Corbin.

Kurt's last singles match on WWE television came in November, where he lost in convincing fashion to Drew McIntyre, with McIntyre earning a spot on Team RAW at Survivor Series. Yesterday, Angle took to Instagram, where he posted a photo while thanking the WWE fans, and teased retirement from the business.

"20 years ago, I stepped foot into a WWE ring", Angle wrote. "I told myself back then I would only go 5 years. But because of the #WWEUniverse, I continued to keep wrestling, although I left WWE for 11 of the 20 years. It feels great being able to end my career where I started."